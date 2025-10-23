Haryana DGP conducts night patrolling, instructs SPs, CPs to follow suit

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) Haryana Director General of Police O P Singh on Wednesday night went on night patrolling to inquire about issues faced by the personnel deployed at inter-district checkpoints, emergency response vehicles and police posts.

In a late night post on X, Singh said he has instructed all the superintendents of police (SPs) and commissioners of police (CPs) to do the same.

"I am on night patrolling for the next four hours. I would like to know about the presence, work status, and issues faced by the police personnel deployed at the '112' vehicle (emergency response vehicles), police posts, police stations, and inter-state and inter-district checkpoints," the DGP said in the post.

On directions given to the SPs and CPs, the DGP said, "I have asked them to inform me by 11 am tomorrow, in 200 words, about the shortcomings they observed and what steps they will take to address them." In another post on X, DGP Singh pointed out that one police control room (PCR) vehicle was found alert on duty with red beacon on but no one was standing outside keeping watch.

He wrote, "35 minutes travel. 50 km on Panchkula-Yamunanagar road. One PCR vehicle found alert on duty with red beacon on but no one was standing outside keeping watch. No police duty/vehicle was seen near toll plazas." "There is traffic diversion here (one way) but no visible signage/police duty is present at the point of diversion," he said in the post, tagging the location. PTI SUN ARI