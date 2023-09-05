Haryana DGP emphasises police's dedication to leveraging IT solutions

Chandigarh, Sep 5 (PTI) Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur emphasised Haryana Police's staunch dedication to leveraging state-of-the-art IT solutions, aiming to enhance efficiency and revolutionise operations.

Addressing a meeting at the police headquarters in Panchkula on Monday, Kapur made a comprehensive evaluation of several integral tech systems being implemented across the state.

The Haryana Police is pioneering its journey into the future of criminal justice with groundbreaking technological advancements, according to a statement.

The meeting's focus was squarely on the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS)-CCTNS, the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), and the progress in establishing Measurement Collection Units (MCU), it added.

Additional DGP O P Singh, Director of the State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB), briefed DGP Kapur and others present in the meeting about Haryana's “significant strides” in these areas.

"The state stands proudly at the forefront, with the Pragati Dashboard showcasing Haryana as the national leader in ICJS-CCTNS projects. Furthermore, the Haryana Police has garnered praise for its excellent service delivery on ‘eSaral’, the government's citizen service portal," Singh said.

The CCTNS Dashboard now offers a diverse range of crime reports. The authorities can access data on crime rates, arrests, seizures, and case outcomes, he said.

"In a move to bolster efficiency and safeguard data, the CCTNS database is set to shift to the Meghdoot platform by September and the old computer systems are also on track for a complete upgrade by November with an investment exceeding Rs 6 crore," he said.

The NAFIS, since its launch this year, has impressively documented over 33,000 fingerprint slips, successfully matching over 8,700 fingerprints. This tech-led approach has crucially aided in identifying deceased individuals and associating chance prints, Singh said.

DGP Kapur lauded the SCRB's dedication and prowess in these groundbreaking projects. PTI SUN MNK MNK NB NB