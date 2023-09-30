Haryana DGP holds meeting with police officers of Ambala Range

Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday emphasized the crucial role of supervising officers in ensuring the integrity and honesty of their subordinates.

Presiding over a meeting here with senior police officers, station in-charges and police personnel of the Ambala Range, Kapur said employees found involved in corruption would not only face disciplinary measures but would also trigger an inquiry into the responsibilities of their respective control or supervising officer.

According to an official statement, Ambala Range Inspector General of Police Sibas Kaviraj, and superintendents of police of Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra were present in the meeting.

DGP Kapur enquired about the feedback received by the police from complainants in the three districts under the Ambala Range and commended the in-charge officers of the top-performing police stations for their efforts in the feedback cell.

He held accountable the in-charge officers of low-performing stations and urged them to explain their stations' shortcomings.

Emphasizing the police department's priorities, Kapur called upon officers to create a conducive environment for their subordinates, serving as role models to inspire better work.

DGP Kapur highlighted women's safety as a top priority, urging the police to compile a database of public transport services such as autos, jeeps, and cabs, and engage with their drivers.

He called for disseminating essential safety guidelines and promoting helpline numbers such as 1091 and mobile applications such as 112's Durga Shakti among women in colleges and educational institutions.

DGP Kapur also recommended granting police personnel at least one day of leave per week to enhance their productivity and foster family connections. PTI CHS IJT IJT