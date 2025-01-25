Haryana DGP inaugurates 128 CCTV cameras installed on Ambala-Kundli border NH stretch

Chandigarh, Jan 25 (PTI) In a significant step towards road safety and crime control, Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday inaugurated 128 CCTV cameras installed on National Highway-44 stretch from Ambala to Kundli border of Sonipat, an official statement said.

He inaugurated the CCTV cameras from the control room in Karnal, it said.

"Now, all vehicles passing through this highway will be under the strict watch of Haryana Police and challans will be issued automatically to the vehicle drivers violating traffic rules. This CCTV control room has been set up at the office of the Additional Director General of Police, Traffic and Highways," it said.

Notably, this stretch of the Ambala-Delhi NH covers nearly 180 km from Ambala to Kundli border point.

Kapur said Haryana Police has installed 128 CCTV cameras at 19 locations on this highway.

Out of these, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras have been installed at 9 places and surveillance cameras at 10 places, he said.

The DGP said that ANPR cameras have been linked to Haryana Police's Intelligent Traffic Management System so that the complete history of the vehicles can be obtained.

Kapur said that "72 ANPR, 38 surveillance and 18 evidence cameras have been installed on NH-44".

"These cameras are equipped with state-of-the-art technology. With the start of these cameras, the feeling of security among the vehicle drivers passing through here will also get a boost, as alerts about vehicles involved in criminal activities, stolen vehicles, etc. will automatically reach the control room through the cameras, which will be sent to the police stations as per the requirement," he said.

Kapur appealed to the public saying that road safety is an important issue.

The common people should cooperate in making the roads safe and should drive the vehicles only within the prescribed speed limit, he said.

Haryana Police is organising various types of competitions and activities to make the common people aware of traffic rules, and people should ensure their participation in it, the DGP said. PTI SUN NB NB