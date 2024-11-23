Haryana DGP inaugurates three digital libraries for cops in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 23 (PTI) Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday inaugurated three e-libraries at Police Lines, Manesar and Bhondsi in Gurugram district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director General of Police (DGP) said similar libraries are being set up at every police line across Haryana.

"Till now, e-libraries have been set up at 18 police lines in the state for the benefit of police personnel and their children. The three digital libraries in Gurugram with all modern facilities will help the children of police personnel prepare for competitive examinations," the DGP said.

Stressing the district police's commitment to the welfare of all its staff and their family members, Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora said, "These libraries have complete sets of books published by the Geeta Press, National Book Trust, and Sahitya Akademi, apart from books to prepare for various competitive exams. Classics published by Rupa and Penguin are also available in the libraries." PTI COR ARI