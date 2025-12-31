Haryana DGP OP Singh retires, issues emotional farewell message to police force

Chandigarh, Dec 31 (PTI) Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh retired from service on Wednesday after a career spanning over three decades.

The 1992-batch IPS officer issued an emotional farewell letter to officers and personnel of the Haryana Police on his last day in office.

In his message, Singh said the IPS and Haryana Police had been central to his identity and described his career as a journey that had now reached its "stop".

Quoting poet Kabir, he reflected on completing his service with sincerity. He also extended New Year greetings to the police force.

Singh said crime against persons and property declined in Haryana in 2025 compared to 2024, with fewer crimes against weaker and vulnerable sections.

He noted increased action under the Drugs and Arms Acts due to proactive policing.

However, he cautioned that challenges would be greater in 2026 as crime performance would be measured against a lower baseline.

Urging police personnel to focus on crime prevention, Singh called for sustained action against violent and organised criminals and stressed the importance of maintaining the rule of law.

He said he avoided using the word "retirement", adding that his journey would continue through meaningful work, including writing.

Singh assumed charge as Haryana DGP on October 14 this year and remained in an action-oriented role against criminal activities during his tenure.