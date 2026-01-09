Haryana DGP reviews tech-driven policing at state committee meet

Chandigarh, Jan 9 (PTI) A meeting was held in Panchkula on Friday under the chairmanship of Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal to assess progress in technology-driven policing, identify existing challenges and finalise strategic plans for the coming months.

The 68th State Empowered Committee meeting was convened at the Police Headquarters in Panchkula, an official statement said.

Senior officials from the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), Telecom and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) participated in the meeting.

Discussions covered the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), eSakshya app, eFIR, eChallan, data integration and enhanced coordination among departments.

Addressing the officers, DGP Singhal said the Haryana Police had achieved several commendable milestones in the field of technology, but emphasised that consistent improvement remained essential.

Officers were directed to personally assess the real-time performance of technological systems in their respective districts, gather feedback from staff and resolve issues without delay.

He urged officers to immediately communicate any requirement for technical support or additional resources to the state headquarters.

Singhal said technology is evolving rapidly and the police force must remain equally agile to ensure transparency, efficiency and accuracy in daily functioning.

Highlighting the impact of the new criminal laws, the DGP said their successful implementation was rooted in technological capability.

Haryana has positioned itself among the leading states in the country in adopting and operationalising these laws effectively, he said.

Singhal informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is personally monitoring the nationwide implementation process and regularly reviewing state-wise progress.

Haryana’s swift technological adaptation has yielded remarkable outcomes, reflected in the rise of the state’s conviction rate from 35 per cent to 86 per cent, he said.

The DGP noted that sustained success would require continuous training and constant updating of officers and staff on the latest legal and procedural changes.

The meeting also showcased Haryana’s national performance in the CCTNS.

The state has secured the top position 40 times in the past 54 months, reflecting superior data uploading, monitoring, analytics and case management capabilities compared to other states.

The DGP congratulated the CCTNS team for consistently maintaining the first position and instructed that districts lagging behind should undergo detailed reviews so that bottlenecks can be promptly removed and accountability established.

Singhal also underscored the need to strengthen internal feedback mechanisms.

He observed that the real success of any digital system lies not in its launch, but in its usability for the last employee operating it in the field.

He stressed that the challenge was not merely to implement technology but to keep it simple, accessible and user-friendly.

During the meeting, SP (SCRB), Nitika Gahlot, presented a detailed account of the technological advancements achieved by Haryana Police over the past year. PTI SUN HIG HIG