Haryana DGP urges police officers to promptly address public complaints

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) Haryana's Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur on Tuesday urged police officers to not only promptly address public complaints but also to prioritise impartial investigations.

Kapur's instruction to police officers came a day after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij asked him to suspend 372 Investigating Officers (IOs) across the state for alleged inadequate action in FIRs pending for over a year.

Chairing a meeting of senior police officers at the police lines in Panchkula, Kapur urged officers to take proactive steps in handling complaints received at police stations.

Several critical topics, including the safety of women and children, were discussed in the meeting, according to an official statement.

The Haryana DGP proposed that officers should make random calls to complainants to enquire about the reasons for their dissatisfaction, if any. These calls will be used to assess the performance of police stations and officers, establishing a rating system.

In a letter addressed to the Director General of Police on Monday, Vij gave instructions to suspend 372 IOs across various districts of the state.

Vij had told reporters here on Monday, "People had been moving from pillar to post. For a long time I had been telling the officials to dispose of pending cases. This is a serious issue".

As part of an effort to enhance the feedback mechanism, DGP Kapur while chairing the meeting in Panchkula, emphasised the need for senior officers to review calls made through the feedback cell, focusing especially on those dissatisfied with police actions.

The police officials should enquire about the reasons behind the dissatisfaction, he added.

The establishment of creches for children of women police personnel was also discussed at the meeting. These creches are proposed to be set up within police lines and women's police stations.

During the meeting, DGP Kapur addressed the issue of loud DJ systems being played on trucks and trolleys during weddings and festivals, indicating the possibility of cancelling the registration of such vehicles. Action will also be taken against such DJ owners as per the regulations, he said.

Touching upon another issue, he said special attention is being given to areas with higher incidents of assault or molestation of women. Police teams have been deployed in such areas, the DGP said.

