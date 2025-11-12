Haryana DGP writes to Centre, state govt urging prompt rectification of accident-prone spots

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) In a step towards improving road safety in Haryana, Director General of Police O P Singh has written a letter to both the central and state governments, urging prompt rectification of the identified accident-prone locations across the state, according to a statement here on Wednesday.

The Director General of Police (DGP) has addressed this letter to V Umashankar, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), and Anurag Aggarwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works (Buildings and Roads) Department, Haryana government.

In the letter, Singh mentioned that a joint analysis conducted by the Haryana Police and the transport department revealed several 'black spots' across the state where five or more road accidents have occurred within a short span of time.

Between 2019-20 and 2023-24, 474 black spots were identified, out of which 223 sites have been rectified, while 251 locations remain pending for improvement.

He further noted that delays in engineering interventions such as road repairs, installation of signage, construction of service roads, traffic-calming measures, and improved lighting arrangements continue to cause frequent accidents and unnecessary loss of lives.

The DGP, according to the statement, has requested that the ministry and the PWD department issue necessary directions to their Project Implementing Units and the National Highways Authority of India to ensure the timely and quality rectification of all pending black spots.

He emphasised that timely engineering improvements at these locations will not only enhance road safety but will also significantly reduce the state's road fatality rate.

Singh also stated, "The Haryana Police is not limited to maintaining law and order; we are equally committed to ensuring the safety of citizens' lives. Reducing road accidents requires a collective effort of the police, administration, and engineering departments. Every life is precious, and our mission is to make every road safe." He added that the road safety initiative is a major step toward "preventive policing", ensuring permanent solutions through data analysis, inter-departmental coordination, and technological interventions.

The DGP expressed hope that with the cooperation of the ministry and concerned departments, all pending black spot rectifications will soon be completed, enabling Haryana to emerge as a model state in road safety.

On Monday, while citing that Haryana recorded nearly 4,000 deaths in road accidents between January and October this year, the DGP issued an advisory to police officers and directed them to take urgent steps to reduce accidents. The number is "five times the number of murders reported in the state during this period", he added.

Issuing directions to DSPs, SHOs, traffic police in-charges, and officials across the state, the DGP pointed out, "Most of the deceased in road accidents are in their 20s and 30s, earning their living. The number of injured is far higher. Treatment costs lakhs. Many are left disabled for life." With many accidents occurring due to reckless and drunken driving, the officer had asked the police officials to consider accidents a man-made disaster that can be mitigated with effort. PTI SUN PRK PRK