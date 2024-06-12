Haryana diligently fulfilling its commitment to Delhi: State minister Abhe Yadav

Chandigarh, Jun 12 (PTI) Rejecting the Delhi government's charge that Haryana was not releasing enough water to the national capital, the state's BJP dispensation Wednesday said it is not only meeting but exceeding its obligations in this regard.

"Haryana is diligently fulfilling its commitment to provide water to Delhi," said Minister of State for Irrigation and Water Resources Abhe Singh Yadav.

"Haryana not only meets but exceeds its obligations in this regard," he said in an official statement, adding the Haryana government has never been negligent in providing water in the past and will never be negligent in the future.

Haryana's priority is to prevent any disruption in water supply to the national capital, Yadav said.

However, he stressed that while Haryana ensures the provision of ample water, the responsibility for its utilisation and management falls upon the AAP dispensation.

If there are shortages despite Haryana's efforts, it is incumbent upon them to scrutinise their water management practices, said Yadav.

The ruling BJP in Haryana has in recent days claimed that the state was supplying 1,050 cusecs of water from the Yamuna to Delhi. The Delhi government has alleged that it has reduced below 900 cusecs.

Yadav also touched upon the apex court Thursday directing the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it for Delhi and asking Haryana to facilitate the flow of this water so that it reaches the national capital.

"As no water has been received from Himachal Pradesh, the verification process has not commenced," Yadav said. "Had Haryana received water from Himachal Pradesh, it would have promptly channelled it to Delhi," he said, according to the statement.

Yadav also said the Delhi government also needs to improve its internal distribution of water. "Unless there is continuous improvement in the infrastructure of electricity and water, the situation may worsen," he said.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi Tuesday accused the Haryana government of deliberately and illegally halting the water supply to the capital. Atishi had alleged that the Haryana government was releasing less water to Delhi, rendering the city unable to meet its daily water needs.

In response, Yadav said it is very easy to blame others, but the court will decide whether the allegation is right or wrong.

Yadav emphasised that a holistic approach should be adopted on water-related issues, and highlighted the longstanding legal mandate regarding the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna link (SYL) canal between Haryana and Punjab.

"Despite a clear directive from the Supreme Court in 2002 for its construction and allocation of water to Haryana, this decision has yet to be executed," Yadav said.

He underscored the significance of the SYL issue, noting that the canal's construction is not a political issue, as it directly impacts the state's lifeline.

He also criticised the "Punjab government's resistance despite the Supreme Court's unequivocal directive".

With AAP dispensation in Delhi repeatedly targeting the BJP government in Haryana for the past over a fortnight on water issue, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had Sunday hit out at them, saying "lying is in their DNA".

Saini had maintained that Haryana was releasing water to the national capital over and above the agreed-upon quantity and his party, the BJP, blamed the AAP government for the water crisis in Delhi.