Haryana directs DCs, SPs to jointly address crimes against women, drug abuse issues

Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday directed the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to work with mutual coordination to address issues, including crime against women and drug addiction.

Saini was chairing a joint meeting with all the DCs and SPs at the Madhuban Police Complex in Karnal, an official statement read.

Prior to the meeting, the CM led the officers in reading the Preamble of the Constitution as part of the 'Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Swabhiman Abhiyan'.

Saini highlighted that the DCs and SPs serve as the face of the government at the grassroots level and that the people of the state have high expectations from them.

He urged all officers to work in close coordination to meet these expectations and ensure the efficient implementation of government policies.

He also directed them to promote administrative efficiency, ensuring that the benefits of various welfare programmes reach the public at the grassroots level.

Saini, while directing officials to effectively implement the three new criminal laws in the state, emphasised the need for their full enforcement by March 31.

He instructed that, in addition to other provisions, video conferencing facilities should be made available in all courts across the state.

Furthermore, he stressed the implementation of e-summons and e-challans, which will spare witnesses from having to appear in court to record their statements.

Saini reiterated that the state's government aims to ensure that an innocent is not wrongfully punished, while the guilty receive the harshest punishment. He urged all officials to collaborate effectively to achieve these goals.

He directed the officers to ensure that the committee formed at the district level effectively monitors crimes against women and takes appropriate action in each case. He further directed the officers to jointly carry out operations against drug abuse in their respective districts.

The officers were urged to work in coordination to identify the drug mafia, target the drug supply chain, and dismantle it, with the ultimate goal of making the state completely drug-free.

He said marathons are being organised across the state as part of the drug-free campaign and encouraged officers to ensure maximum youth participation in these events.

Taking note of the illegal mining cases in the state, he directed the DCs and SPs to take immediate and decisive action to curb such illegal activities. PTI CHS HIG HIG