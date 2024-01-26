Haryana displays rustic charm with nod to future in R-Day tableau

New Delhi: Haryana's tableau at the Republic Day parade highlighted the state's ambitious "Mera Parivar-Meri Pehchan" scheme that seeks to realise the dream of a developed India.

The tableau symbolised the state's striving for modernity with depiction of a rustic woman holding a digital device.

The tableau also flaunted its agricultural clout, having on display the message that it is the producer of 12 million metric tons of wheat.

The rear section of the tableau highlighted the benefits of the 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' through a phone such as the seamless procurement of ration, agricultural subsidies for farmer families, scholarships for young students, and pensions for the elderly.

According to the state, the main objective of the programme is to provide the benefits of government schemes to eligible families by connecting them with technology.