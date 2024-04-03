Haryana: Duo held for duping people of Rs 14 crore on pretext of wedding services

Nuh, Apr 3 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly duping people of Rs 14 crore on the pretext of providing services for wedding functions, police said on Wednesday.

The fraudsters used to promise people to provide wedding packages that included catering and other services, they said.

According to police, preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused -- Arshad, a resident of Mewat district and Rashid, a resident of Palwal district -- collected Rs 14 crore after cheating around 1,400 people.

Rashid was nabbed from Badkali Chowk here, while Arshad was caught from his village on Tuesday, they added.

The police action was taken based on a complaint by a resident of Nangal Shahpur village against both the accused at Nagina police station here.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused defrauded her of Rs 1.10 lakh in the name of arranging 'kanyadaan' for her daughter's marriage function, the police said.

"The accused took money and promised that they would provide a motorcycle, complete wedding accessories and Rs 21,000 in cash for the Kanyadaan, but later they could not be contacted after which the woman approached the police," they said quoting the complainant.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused and a team of Nagina police station on Tuesday arrested the duo who confessed to the crime, they added.

"We are questioning the accused and are conducting raids to nab their other associates," said Inspector Ratan Singh, SHO of Nagina police station. PTI COR SUN RPA