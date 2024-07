Chandigarh, Jul 9 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted multiple searches in Haryana, including against three state administrative service officers, as part of a money-laundering investigation linked to an alleged VAT scam, official sources said.

About 14 locations in the state are being raided, the sources said.

Three Haryana state civil service officers and some private persons are also being covered during the searches, they said. PTI NES SZM