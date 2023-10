Ambala, Oct 24 (PTI) An elderly woman has been hospitalised after being bitten by her neighbour's pet dog in Ambala, police said on Tuesday.

The woman was going to feed a cow when the dog bit her. The woman's son has filed a complaint against the dog's owner that he had left it outside, police said.

Police have registered a case against the dog's owner under various sections of the IPC, including 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal). PTI COR SUN MNK MNK MNK