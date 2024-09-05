Haryana elections: JJP's Dushyant Chautala files nomination from Uchana Kalan

Chandigarh, Sep 5 (PTI) JJP leader and former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday filed his nomination for the October 5 polls from the Uchana Kalan seat in Jind district.

Dushyant Chautala (36), who is seeking re-election from the seat, was accompanied by his mother and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA Naina Chautala as he filed his nomination on the first day of filing the papers.

In the 2019 elections, Dushyant Chautala defeated Prem Lata, the wife of veteran leader Birender Singh, who was with the BJP at that time.

Ex-Union minister Birender Singh, and his son Brijendra Singh -- a former Hisar MP -- are now with the Congress.

Meanwhile, JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala, when asked how many seats his party would win, told reporters, "In a democracy, this right lies with the voters..." Responding to questions about the JJP's strategy for the polls, the former MP said, "The kind of situation prevailing in the state, no party will get a clear majority. Tie-ups will be needed to form the next government." Asked if his party would once again emerge as a "kingmaker" after the polls, like in 2019, the JJP chief said, "Definitely." The JJP and the Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) recently announced an alliance for the Haryana assembly polls. The JJP will contest 70 of the 90 seats while the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) will contest the remainder.

Haryana goes to the polls on October 5 and the votes will be counted on October 8.

The last date to file nominations is September 12, with the papers being scrutinised on September 13. Nominations can be withdrawn till September 16. PTI SUN SZM