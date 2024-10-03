Haryana elections: Rahul Gandhi's sankalp yatra — voter outreach or fixing Congress?

New Delhi: As the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections draw near, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched the Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra from September 30 to October 3, aiming to strengthen his party’s position. Despite its publicity, questions loom about its real impact, revealing confusion in the Congress party’s election strategy.

Congress has struggled to present a clear campaign direction, reflected in its unusual step of releasing two manifestos. The first, released in Delhi, was overshadowed by the BJP's manifesto, prompting a second launch in Chandigarh, showing the party's struggle to compete with the BJP's electoral messaging.

The purpose of the yatra

The Sankalp Yatra seems less about presenting a new vision for Haryana and more about controlling internal damage. Congress's performance in several states where promises went unfulfilled has put the party on the defensive, and the yatra appears to be an attempt to repair its damaged image. Rather than offering a detailed roadmap for Haryana’s development, it seems like a campaign to shift focus from past failures.

Impact of controversial statements

Rahul Gandhi's recent statements have added to the party’s challenges. His handling of prominent Haryana leader Kumari Selja, who was marginalized within the party, has alienated some voters. Additionally, his comments during a visit to the U.S., perceived as anti-Sikh and critical of reservations, have sparked widespread criticism. These controversies further complicate Congress's effort to reconnect with voters.

Congress's internal struggles

Congress faces significant internal challenges in Haryana, with prominent leaders showing limited support for Rahul Gandhi's yatra. This lack of unity and the confusion over the election manifesto have hurt the party’s image, raising doubts about its ability to effectively contest the elections.

Damage control or genuine effort?

At its core, the Sankalp Yatra seems more like an attempt at damage control than a sincere effort to win over voters. The Congress party's lack of a clear and compelling vision for Haryana’s future, coupled with internal divisions, leaves the party at a crossroads. Whether this approach resonates with voters remains uncertain.

The road ahead

As election day approaches, Congress must address its internal divisions and offer real solutions to Haryana’s pressing issues. Without a clear plan and unity within its ranks, the Sankalp Yatra may struggle to gain the traction needed to secure electoral success. The voters of Haryana will soon decide if this yatra represents genuine progress or merely a campaign to repair Congress’s fractured image.