Haryana embraces uniform nomenclature policy for government land records

Chandigarh, Mar 8 (PTI) Haryana Financial Commissioner Dr Sumita Misra on Sunday reiterated the importance of maintaining uniform nomenclature of government lands in official records to ensure transparency in land administration.

Highlighting entries like "Provincial Government" or other variations in the jamabandi records, creating confusion regarding the actual ownership of land, Mishra directed officials to record all such entries as "Haryana Government".

The financial commissioner directed officials to carrying out corrections in ownership entries strictly in accordance with the Haryana Land Records Manual, 2013.

Addressing officials here, Misra said standardising ownership and cultivation entries in jamabandi would remove ambiguity, improve accountability and strengthen governance in public land management.

Explaining the framework, she said land belonging to state government departments would be reflected as "Haryana Government" in the ownership column, with the concerned department mentioned in the cultivation column.

The ownership of lands under the revenue department, such as custodian, surplus or nazul categories, will remain with "Haryana Government", with the cultivation column specifying the Revenue Department and the exact nature of control.

Mishra added that the land owned by the Government of India will be recorded as "Central Government", with the respective department mentioned in the cultivation column.

Similarly, the land owned by state boards and corporations will mention the name of the concerned board or corporation in the ownership column, with the cultivation column reflecting possession of the respective entity.

Gram Panchayat lands will be recorded under panchayat ownership, while lands belonging to Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads will carry their respective institutional names.

Properties of urban local bodies like municipal committees, municipal councils and municipal corporations will also reflect the exact name of the concerned body in the ownership column, she said. She clarified that any existing entry in the cultivation column reflecting private individuals will not be changed without following due legal process to safeguard individual rights.