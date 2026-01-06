Haryana emerging as innovation hub, key job generator: Nayab Saini

Gurugram, Jan 6 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday claimed that the state was emerging as a key food, jobs, and innovation generator in the country, and contributing to the national interest.

Saini made the remarks while addressing the concluding session of the first day of the Pre-Budget Consultation Session at Gurugram University.

Today, Haryana has carved a special identity in agriculture, sports and the industrial sector, he said.

Saini said that as Haryana moves to fulfil Vision 2047, a key agenda item of the BJP-led Centre, suggestions from experts and public representatives have become more significant.

The chief minister also launched the AI-based Haryana Budget Janbhagidari portal, allowing the residents to participate in the state's budget-making process by submitting suggestions.

Saini also addressed a gathering at the Sovaka Lab in Gurugram. He said that a healthy individual contributes not only to the progress of his family but also to the development of society.

"With this vision, the Haryana Government has made modern diagnostic and treatment facilities accessible to the common people. Under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, advanced services such as CT Scan, MRI, haemodialysis, and Cath Lab facilities are being provided across the State," he added.