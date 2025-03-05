Haryana Enforcement Bureau takes action against illegal miners in Yamunanagar

Chandigarh, Mar 5 (PTI) The Haryana State Enforcement Bureau has taken strict action against vehicle drivers involved in illegal mining and overloading, issuing challans to 22 truck drivers in Yamunanagar district, an official statement said on Wednesday.

These challans were issued by the Bureau team between the Radaur-Ladwa National Highway, the statement added.

"Through this action, the Enforcement Bureau has sent a clear message that those involved in illegal mining and overloading in the state will not be spared, and strict action will be taken against them as per the rules," it said.

"This is the largest action taken by the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau in 2025 so far, with challans issued to 22 trucks simultaneously for illegal mining and overloading," the statement further mentioned.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau is conducting a special campaign to stop illegal mining in the state.

In January 2025, the Bureau registered 238 cases against those involved in illegal mining and overloading, and 136 accused individuals were arrested, the statement said.

During this period, a fine of over Rs 1.27 crore was imposed on illegal mining land mafias, out of which Rs 63.54 lakh was recovered in January 2025. PTI SUN ARD ARD