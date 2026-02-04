Haryana excise dept official held for fraudulent sale of plot in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 3 (PTI) A deputy excise and taxation commissioner (DETC) was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the sale of a Gurugram plot worth crores by using fake documents, officials said.

The accused official, Saroj Devi, was arrested by Gurugram police's Economic Offences Wing team from Zirakpur in Punjab after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a court two days ago.

Saroj, a resident of Sector 55, Gurugram, had committed the fraud by preparing a fake allotment letter and getting a conveyance deed registered using forged documents in connivance with employees of Suncity Private Limited, a real estate firm.

"She, in connivance with the employees of Suncity Private Limited Company, prepared a fake allotment letter and, on its basis, got the conveyance deed of a plot registered and got the above plot registered in her and her partner Rajbala's name," said a Gurugram police spokesperson.

"That plot was sold to someone else for Rs 3.40 crore, in which her share was Rs 1.70 crore," the official said.

Giving details of the case, the official said on February 16, 2024, one Dinesh Kumar filed a complaint, stating that his father had booked a plot in Sector 54, Gurugram, through Suncity Private Limited. The allotment letter for the plot was given to his father in 2004, and the letter of possession for the plot was given in 2005.

However, his father died in 2013. Later, he received a letter from the company regarding stamp duty and other fees. The complainant informed the company about his father's death and applied to transfer the plot to his mother and him. However, for some reason, the plot was not transferred, police said.

In 2023, he found that construction work was underway on their plot. Two women, Rajbala and Saroj, got the plot sold to Neena Chawla on July 26, 2021, for Rs 3.40 crore by getting a fake allotment letter made and registering a conveyance deed on its basis in 2020. This fraud has been committed in connivance with Sutikshan Saxena, an employee of Suncity Private Limited Company.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 53 police station against four accused, including the DETC, in 2024. Currently, Neena Chawla occupies the plot and has built a three-story mansion there. Some time ago, Chawla's bail was also rejected, police said.

"The arrested DETC will be taken on police remand after being produced in a city court," said the Gurugram police.