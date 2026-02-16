Haryana excise inspector dismissed after conviction in 2022 bribery case

Gurugram, Feb 16 (PTI) An excise and taxation inspector, who was sentenced to five years in prison in a bribery case, has been dismissed from service, an official said on Monday.

According to the official, a recommendation has been sent to the Haryana government for the dismissal of an excise and taxation officer (ETO) convicted in the same case.

On January 9, an additional sessions court sentenced Inspector Sumitra Godara, ETO Roshan Lal and a clerk, Pawan, to five years of rigorous imprisonment each after holding them guilty in a bribery case.

The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the three.

Following her conviction, Godara was dismissed by the Excise and Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, the official said, adding that a proposal has also been forwarded to the state government seeking the dismissal of ETO Lal.

The official said the Commissioner has the authority to dismiss an inspector, while the dismissal of an ETO requires approval of the state government.

He added that dismissal of the ETO was “almost certain” following the conviction.

The case dates back to May 9, 2022, when the officials were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Karnal, for allegedly demanding bribes to issue a Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration number.

The prosecution had said that the complainant, Mohit, a building material supplier, had applied for a GST number in Faridabad, which was rejected, citing discrepancies.

When he reapplied, he was asked by ETO Lal to meet Inspector Godara, who was posted in Gurugram. She allegedly demanded Rs 7 lakh for clearing the application of the complainant, the prosecution had said.

They had said that, acting on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and arrested her while she was accepting Rs 2 lakh as the bribe.

Lal and the clerk were also arrested later, and an FIR was registered at the Faridabad ACB police station. PTI COR OZ OZ