Haryana: Faridabad DCP (NIT) transferred after Surajkund mela tragedy

Chandigarh (PTI): The Haryana government has transferred IPS officer Maqsood Ahmed, currently serving as Faridabad DCP (NIT), with immediate effect.

He has been posted as SP, Police Headquarters, Panchkula, according to the official orders.

His transfer comes close on the heels of a swing collapse incident at the Surajkund fairgrounds in Faridabad, in which an on-duty police inspector died during rescue efforts, and 12 others were injured. Two people were arrested on Sunday in connection with the incident, even as the Opposition blamed the tragedy on the government's negligence.

In addition to the transfer orders of IPS officer, the state government also transferred Suresh Kumar, a Haryana Police Service officer.

Kumar, at present DSP, 2nd battalion, India Reserve Battalion, Nuh, has been transferred and posted as DSP, Hodal (Palwal), against a vacant post.

The transfer orders of both police officers were issued by the government on Monday.