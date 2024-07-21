Haryana farmers meet state govt representatives over various demands

Chandigarh, Jul 21 (PTI) A delegation of farmers from Haryana met state government representatives here on Sunday over their various demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

"We gave a list of demands to the government officials. Our main demands are a legal guarantee on the MSP. The central government took back (three contentious) farm laws but did not give a legal guarantee on the MSP. So this issue is pending," said a farmer leader who took part in the meeting.

He said there are several other issues pertaining to farmers, including those related to land, fertilisers etc.

Rajesh Khullar, chief principal secretary to the chief minister, and other officials were present at the meeting.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rattan Mann, Joginder Nain, Balbir Singh and other farmer leaders from the state attended the meeting. PTI SUN RC