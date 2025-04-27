Haryana farmers not paid for their crops on time, alleges Kumari Selja

Chandigarh, Apr 27 (PTI) Farmers in Haryana are made to wait several weeks to receive payment for their procured crops despite the government's promise of payment within 72 hours, Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja alleged on Sunday.

"The government had promised payment within 72 hours of procurement, but Rs 873 crore worth payments are still pending," she alleged in a statement here.

The former Union minister said grain market operations have collapsed.

"Wheat heaps are rotting in the markets and the BJP government is a silent observer. There is chaos at every level -- transportation, labour and management. Yet, the government's insensitivity persists. Under the BJP government, farmers are burdened with hollow promises and false announcements," she claimed.

Selja said all the promises made regarding wheat procurement have been left unfulfilled, even though half of the procurement period has already passed.

"There is no visible facility in the grain markets, while the government is patting its own back, claiming success," she said.

Selja said government has all the data on the 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal, showing how much wheat each farmer has sown and the expected yield.

"Based on this data, the government should have made preparations accordingly," she said, adding, "The truth is that the BJP has never been farmer-friendly, they only pretend to be".

On Friday, Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana said the government is ensuring that the lifting of procured wheat is done promptly and that farmers receive payments directly into their bank accounts within the stipulated time.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged that the 'mandis' in Haryana are filled with crops.

"There is no place to even stand, let alone put in additional grain, but the government is still not ready to speed up the lifting," he said.

Hooda alleged that like every crop season, BJP had made big claims, and like each time, its lies were exposed this time as well.

"Farmers are worried due to the chaos in the mandis. The wheat is not being procured at the speed at which it is arriving in the mandis. Complaints are coming from farmers across the state that they are being deliberately made to wait. First the procurement and then the lifting of the crop is being delayed, so that the payment can be delayed," Hooda alleged.

"The government had announced wheat procurement from April 1. But as usual tenders for lifting were not made on time at many places and neither were sacks given to the commission agents due to delay at government's end. Due to this, lakhs of tonnes of wheat got wet due to rain twice recently. After the wheat got wet, farmers were harassed for many days in the name of moisture content," he said. PTI SUN RUK RUK