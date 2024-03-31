Haryana: Farmers pay homage to man killed during protest, demand release of farm activists

Ambala (Haryana), Mar 31 (PTI) Farmers on Sunday paid homage here to Shubhkaran Singh, who died in a clash with the police at the Punjab-Haryana border last month, and demanded the release of farmer activists arrested recently by the Haryana Police.

Advertisment

A tribute ceremony was organised in memory of the 21-year-old farmer from Bathinda at Mohra Grain Mandi adjacent to the Ambala Cantonment, in which several farmers from adjoining areas of Punjab and Haryana participated and observed a two-minute silence.

A number of police personnel were deployed in and around the event's venue.

Addressing the gathering, farmer leader Manjit Singh Rai alleged that the BJP government in Haryana is in panic and that is why it has arrested farmer activist Navdeep Singh Jalbera.

Advertisment

The government wants to create an atmosphere of fear, but it cannot deter farmers who will continue with their peaceful protest, he said.

The Ambala police had on Thursday arrested Jalbera in connection with an FIR registered during the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest last month.

The farmer leaders demanded the release of Jalbera and other farmer activists arrested recently by the Haryana Police.

Advertisment

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the farmers have not blocked the Haryana-Punjab border at Shambhu and Khanauri points, but it is the Haryana Police which has barricaded them.

He alleged that the Centre wants to crush the farmers' movement, but they will continue to peacefully agitate.

The farmer leaders said the ruling BJP should remember that the path to power at the Centre goes through the villages.

Advertisment

Other farmer leaders like Jagit Singh Dallewal, Jaswinder Singh Longowal, and Amarjeet Singh Mohri were also present.

After the death of Shubhkaran, the farmers started the 'Shaheedi Kalash Yatra' which began from Shambhu border on March 16 and passed through various villages of Haryana and ended on Sunday at Mohra here.

The gathering was convened by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mukti Morcha (KMM) on Sunday to pay homage to Shubhkaran.

Advertisment

Farmers camping at the two border points between Punjab and Haryana had recently said they would continue their agitation until their demands are met.

The SKM (non-political) and KMM are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the BJP-led Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Farmers from Punjab have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13. Both border points have been barricaded with the deployment of police.

Shubhkaran was killed on February 21 during a clash with the Haryana Police at Khanauri border. Twelve police personnel were also injured in the clash which broke out when some farmers rushed towards the barricades and were stopped by the security personnel. PTI CORR SUN KVK KVK