Haryana: Farmers protesting Ambala ring road project scuffle with police

Ambala, Feb 19 (PTI) A scuffle broke out between police and farmers in Sapeda villager near Ambala Cantt on Thursday as authorities moved to dismantle tents at a protest site.

The farmers have been protesting for ten days, halting the construction of a ring road project.

Following the police action, a group of protesters blocked the Ambala-Jagadhari National Highway and surrounded construction machinery at the site.

In response to the escalating situation, the administration deployed a heavy police force in the area. Officers eventually began removing the protesters from the site and detained some of them.

Senior officers, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Ambala Cantonment and the Maheshwar Nagar police station in-charge, arrived at the spot to bring the situation under control.

The farmers alleged that the proposed ring road design will cut off access to their agricultural fields. They also expressed concerns regarding rainwater drains, claiming the lack of a proper solution could lead to huge crop losses during the monsoon.

According to the protesters, multiple rounds of talks with the authorities concerned have failed to yield a resolution.

According to officials, the Ambala ring road is being built to connect five national highways, with more than half of the work already completed.

Once completed, the road will provide a direct link between the Ambala-Chandigarh Highway (NH-152), Ambala to Roorkee Highway (NH-344), Ambala-Jagadhari (NH-444A), Delhi-Amritsar (NH-44) and Ambala-Hisar Highway (NH-65), they said.