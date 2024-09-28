Haryana: Farmers' welfare commission, Rs 2 cr for families of martyrs among Cong's poll promises

Chandigarh, Sep 28 (PTI) The Haryana Congress on Saturday rolled out its detailed poll manifesto for the October 5 state assembly polls, making a host of promises, including setting up of a commission for farmers' welfare, Rs 2 crore for families of martyred soldiers, promoting labour-intensive units for generating employment and reconstitution of the Haryana Minority Commission.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot among other leaders were present on this occasion.

The Congress had already announced seven 'guarantees', including the promises of a legal guarantee for an MSP, a caste survey, gas cylinders for Rs 500, monthly Rs 2,000 to every woman between 18-60 years, Rs 6,000 monthly pension for the elderly, disabled, and widows, two lakh permanent government jobs and 300 units of free electricity and free medical treatment of up to Rs 25 lakh.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Gehlot said the manifesto was prepared after consulting all sections of the society.

"The Congress has the credibility that whatever it promises, it fulfils," he said.

He exuded confidence that the Congress will form the government after the polls.

Haryana Congress leaders claimed they considered the financial implications of each poll promise they made in the manifesto.

Sharing details of the manifesto, Congress MLA and in-charge of the state manifesto committee Geeta Bhukkal said a farmers' commission will be formed for their welfare.

She said problems of the state's farmers will be resolved on priority basis. Small farmers will be given diesel on subsidy and farmer diesel card will be issued for that, Bhukkal said.

A memorial for the farmers who died during the movement against the three now-repealed farm laws will be set up and a government job will be given to one family member of each farmer who died during the agitation, she said.

A total of 736 farmers who died during the stir will be given the "martyr" status, Bhukkal said.

On the issue of the Satluj Yamuna Link canal, Bhukkal said the SYL canal is the state's lifeline, adding, "efforts will be made to get the Supreme Court's verdict, which was made in favour of Haryana, implemented." Replying to a question on giving monthly Rs 2,000 to women under the Indira Ladli Behan Yojna, Bhukkal said income tax payees will not be covered under this scheme.

The Congress has also promised to shut the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) or the family ID portal, the BJP government's flagship programme.

It will also review the property ID scheme and 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal, according to the poll manifesto. All other portals due to which the general public is "facing difficulties" in availing government facilities will be reviewed, it said.

The Congress has been taking on the BJP government over the issue of portals, claiming they caused hardships to the public with Hooda dubbing the ruling dispensation as 'portal ki sarkar.' The party has also vowed that the scheduled caste commission will be reorganised and constitutional and administrative powers will be given to it.

The creamy layer limit for the backward classes will be raised from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, the Congress promised. It also promised to set up a backward class welfare commission for the upliftment of OBC.

The Congress promised reconstitution of the Haryana minority commission, it said.

For the Sikh community, the party has promised to hold the elections of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, it said.

In Mewat, a university will be set up and skill centres will also come up in each block of the district, it said.

A new industrial policy for industrial development in the state will be introduced and labour-intensive industrial units will be encouraged to provide employment, it said.

The party promised that Rs 2 crore will be given as 'Shaheed Samman Rashi' to the family of any soldier who sacrificed his life for the country. It also pledged a job to one family member of a martyr and financial assistance for the education of their children, it said.

On the lines of the Sainik Welfare Board, the Congress will set up a paramilitary welfare board, it said.

The Congress also promised to give financial and administrative powers to elected representatives of the Panchayati Raj institutions, including zila parishads, block committees and gram panchayats.

It also promised to hike wages under MGNREGA to Rs 400 per day.

The party also promised to frame strict laws to prevent mob lynching, hate murders, honour killings and other crimes. To make Haryana a drug-free state, the party promised formation of a drug de-addiction commission and to increase the number of de-addiction centres.

A policy of 'bring medal, get post' will be implemented to promote sports, it said.

It also promised the formation of a Brahmin welfare commission and a Punjabi welfare board.

The Congress promised to shut down the Haryana Kushal Rozgar Nigam, set up by the BJP government for providing contractual employment. It said the party will form a fast track court to deal with cases of paper leak for job exams.

It promised to release a recruitment calendar for the entire year for government jobs.

Haryana goes to polls on October 5 while results will be declared on October 8.