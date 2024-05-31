Haryana: Fire breaks out in Sonipat factory, spreads to 2 adjoining units

Chandigarh, May 31 (PTI) A fire broke out in a thinner factory in Sonipat district's Kharkhoda on Friday and spread to two adjoining units, police said.

No injuries have been reported so far, they added.

"The fire broke out in a thinner factory and spread to two units, including the one which manufactures nail polish. Some drums storing thinner and paint material also caught fire, but no injuries were reported," SHO, Kharkhoda, Inspector Ankit Kumar said.

He said the fire has been brought under control.

Earlier, three people were killed in a fire at a rubber factory at the Rai Industrial Area in Sonipat and several were injured.