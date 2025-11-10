Haryana: Fire breaks out in trolley loaded with stubble in Ambala

Ambala, Nov 10 (PTI) A tractor-trolley loaded with stubble bales caught fire on the busy national highway near Ambala city early Monday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Due to the dry stubble, the fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire trolley.

As soon as the fire broke out, the driver immediately stopped the vehicle and detached the tractor from the trolley.

Nearby residents informed the police and fire department, which brought the flames under control.

Police arrived at the scene and regulated the traffic to prevent any accidents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, police said.

Tractor-trolleys loaded with straw commonly ply on the Ambala-Rajpura and Ambala-Chandigarh highways. Straw is supplied to several factories.