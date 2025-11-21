Haryana: Five arrested for vandalising posters of PM, CM on govt buses in Nuh

Gurugram, Nov 21 (PTI) The police have arrested five persons for allegedly spraying black paint on posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini pasted on Haryana Roadways buses, police said on Friday.

The accused are said to be workers of Youth Congress but the police said the matter is under investigation.

According to the police, on Thursday night, a group of men carrying black spray paint arrived at a bus stand in Nuh. They allegedly vandalised posters of BJP leaders, including the prime minister and the Haryana chief minister, on various welfare schemes and announcements of the state and central governments.

An FIR was registered based on a complaint by a Haryana Roadways bus driver under relevant sections at Nuh (City) police station and five accused were arrested, police said.

The accused were identified as Harish, resident of Bisaru village, Amir of Akeda village, Wasid of Chedni village, Afaaq of Salahedi village, and Mubin of Ted village in Nuh district.

The police are questioning the accused and teams are conducting raids to nab others involved in the incident, a spokesperson of Nuh police said.

On Friday, some people took to X and claimed that the police have arrested Youth Congress leaders for vandalising posters of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Nuh.

One of the accused, Afaak Khan, is said to be former district president of the NSUI, and Youth Congress president in the local unit.

"This is not activism. This is fringe behaviour encouraged by a party that has lost direction, lost discipline, and lost elections. When a party's leadership is weak, the cadre turns violent," read a post on X, accusing the Congress of spreading hate and provoking violence. PTI COR ARB ARB