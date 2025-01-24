Haryana: Five electric buses to operate on local routes in Ambala

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij will flag off five electric buses in Ambala on January 26, which will operate on local routes within the city.

The modern electric buses will ensure a smooth and comfortable travel experience for Ambala residents, said Vij, who is the BJP MLA from Ambala Cantonment.

The five electric buses will be included in the local bus service operating between Ambala Cantonment and Ambala City.

Currently, 15 mini-buses are being operated by the transport department under the local bus service in Ambala and these five electric buses will now be added to this fleet, according to an official statement.

These new electric buses will run on the existing local routes.

Vij said that to achieve a zero-emission public transport system, Haryana State Transport has decided to introduce environmentally friendly electric buses under the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020 (NEMMP) launched by the Government of India.

He also mentioned that the state government has decided to procure 50 electric buses for each of the 10 municipal corporations in the state.

Vij added that alongside the repair and maintenance of electric buses, charging infrastructure, and other necessary equipment and spare/service kits will also be provided. PTI SUN ARD ARD