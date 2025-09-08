Haryana floods not just nature's fury, govt's incompetence and inaction also responsible: Surjewala

Yamunanagar (Haryana), Sep 8 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala Monday said the floods and waterlogging in several parts of Haryana are not just a result of nature's fury alone, Nayab Singh Saini government's "incompetence and inaction" is also behind it.

He claimed that measures were not taken well in advance, despite early warnings of heavy monsoon rains.

"The nature's fury alone is not behind the floods and waterlogging, but it is also the result of Nayab Saini government's incompetence and inaction," said Surjewala, who has in the last few days visited many flood affected and waterlogged areas in Haryana.

"Every year before the onset of monsoon, flood control board meetings are held, in which senior officials take part. Everyone in districts knows what is the condition of the drains, which are areas are prone (to waterlogging) and which embankments have to be strengthened along which rivers," he said, addressing a gathering here.

The Congress leader said now several parts of Haryana are submerged, and 11 cities and 72 towns are flooded, while thousands of acres of farmland is inundated and crops have been lost.

"There was no strengthening of embankments, no desilting or cleaning of drains, canals, rivers, no provision of pumping sets, no cleaning of drainage systems, no mock drills...," the Congress general secretary and former Haryana minister said.

"Now the reality of the government incompetence and inaction is before the public," he said.

Surjewala also alleged that "rampant mining, diversion of river courses, and the unrestricted exploitation of sand and stone by the mining mafia" have also aggravated the situation.

So, the Saini government is more responsible for the chaos, widespread destruction, and immense loss caused by the floods than the natural disaster itself, he said.

"Industries have also been hit. In Ambala, the entire scientific instrument industry and industrial area are several feet underwater, while in Bahadurgarh, an industrial town, everything is submerged in floodwater," he said. "The situation in Yamunanagar is even worse." Recently, Yamuna, Ghaggar, Markanda, Tangri, Som rivers were overflowing, and embankments broke in many places, he said.

"...the overflowing Ghaggar river inundated areas like Dadiana and Manakpur in Ambala. The Tangri river flooded the industrial area, causing losses of crores of rupees to industries. In Jagadhri, 17 colonies, including Sonia Colony and Vikas Vihar, were flooded.

"In Shahbad, water entered the area behind the grain market and other low-lying areas," he said.

Surjewala also claimed another major cause of flooding in Haryana is the breakdown of drainage systems "due to the incompetence of the Nayab Saini government".

"For example, floods and devastation occurred in Sirsa, Fatehabad, and Hisar due to breaches in drainage canals. In Rohtak, the Sampala drain overflowed and breached, causing floods. In Bahadurgarh, the Mungeshpur drain breach caused widespread devastation.

"In Ambala, a seasonal drain broke, and in Jhajjar, drain number 8 broke. In Sonipat, a drain overflowed near Barwasni village, flooding the fields," he said.

Surjewala said all the tube wells and pumps have been damaged. All drinking water facilities have been contaminated by floodwaters. Hundreds of cattle have been swept away. All the village roads and connecting roads are flooded, the Congress leader said.

Despite loss of life and property, the Nayab Saini government is still not taking any concrete action, he added.

"Even today, the BJP government has not taken any initiative to seek help from the NDRF, paramilitary forces, the Army, or any other central agency for flood relief and rescue operations," he said.

Surjewala said the government should provide a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre to farmers whose crops have been damaged and Rs 1 lakh per head for each animal lost.

Village roads, farm roads, state highways, schools, and community centres have been damaged by the floods. Chief Minister Saini's government should provide special funds to panchayats in all affected villages, within the next 30 days to rebuild or repair the damaged infrastructure, he said. PTI SUN SKY SKY