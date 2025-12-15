Delhi Mumbai Expressway Accident

Chandigarh: Two persons, including a CISF Inspector, were killed and several others injured on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway on Monday in a pileup involving multiple vehicles, reportedly due to dense fog in Haryana's Nuh district, police said.

"Two people have died in the incident, which includes a CISF inspector from Alwar, and another from Jaipur," a police official from Nuh district said over the phone.

The low visibility due to dense fog in the area reportedly caused the accident, he said.

"The two people who died in the incident were travelling in separate vehicles," the police official said.

Police said that multiple vehicles were involved in the pileup, including cars, a bus, and a truck.