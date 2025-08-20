Haryana forest minister directs effective implementation of Van Mitra scheme for mass plantation

Chandigarh, Aug 20 (PTI) Haryana Environment and Forest Minister Rao Narbir Singh directed officials to ensure more effective implementation of the 'Van Mitra' scheme so that plantation becomes a mass movement.

Chairing a review meeting of the Forest Department here on Wednesday, Singh said 'Van Mitras' can now plant saplings by digging pits not only on private land but also on forest land.

Additional Chief Secretary Environment and Forest department, Anand Mohan Sharan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

The scheme, launched in 2024, aims to encourage community participation in tree plantation activities.

The minister directed officials to ensure there is no delay in disbursing the monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000 to Van Mitras.

During the meeting, officials informed that 70,000 youth have registered on the scheme's portal, digging more than two lakh pits. Among them, 2,598 were given Van Mitra status after planting saplings in 10 pits and completing geo-tagging.

Narbir said that in place of geo-tagging, verification of pits and plantations will now be carried out by divisional forest officers, conservators and guards to ensure accurate evaluation. Honorarium will be released transparently through the Direct Benefit Transfer system, he added. PTI SUN OZ OZ