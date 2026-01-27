Haryana: Former MP Ishwar Singh joins BJP

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (PTI) Former MP Ishwar Singh joined the ruling BJP in Haryana on Tuesday, expressing his admiration for the developmental policies implemented by the Central government in the state. The 75-year-old leader said that he decided to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after witnessing the welfare initiatives led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Haryana government under the guidance of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Singh expressed confidence that only the BJP can make both the country and the state strong, prosperous, and self-reliant. According to a party statement, he joined the BJP, along with his son and daughter-in-law, in the presence of Chief Minister Saini and State President of the BJP Mohan Lal Badoli.

Saini welcomed Ishwar Singh and family into the BJP fold and said that their experience, social commitment, and spirit of public service will further strengthen the party.

Singh, 75, is a prominent leader from the Dalit community with a long political career. He has previously been associated with the Congress party and served as a Rajya Sabha MP. He later joined the Jannayak Janta Party and was elected as the party's MLA from Guhla-Cheeka, but subsequently left that party as well.