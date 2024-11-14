Haryana: Four arrested for Palwal gas pipeline explosion

Faridabad (Haryana), Nov 14 (PTI) Four persons were arrested in connection with an explosion following gas leakage from a pipeline in Haryana's Palwal district that left a shopkeeper dead, officials said on Thursday.

The arrested persons included Public Health Department's executive engineer Amit and Vishal, a supervisor at Adani Gas, according to the FIR.

The incident occurred on Old GT Road on Tuesday when a JCB engaged by the Public Health Department, while repairing a water pipeline, accidentally damaged a nearby PNG gas pipeline, causing it to leak.

A nearby teashop also caught fire, killing the shopkeeper, Harichand Singla (50) and injuring three others.

Singla's family members refused to take his body from the hospital and created a ruckus there, officials said.

Several local business organisations also gathered at the hospital, demanding a compensation of 1 crore for the deceased's family and a government job for his son.

The situation was later brought under control by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jyoti and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mahendra Singh, who assured that their demands would be met.

Gas supply has been disrupted to 5,000 households following the incident, while drinking water supply in Moti Colony has been halted for three days, according to police.

The administration also sealed off open pits at multiple locations on Wednesday, police added.

Goods worth crores of rupees stored in two shops in the area were destroyed in the fire, according to officials. PTI COR ARD DV DV