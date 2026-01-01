Haryana: Four senior IPS officers get new posting orders

Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) The Haryana government on Thursday evening issued new posting orders of four senior IPS officers.

Managing Director of Haryana Police Housing Corporation, Alok Mittal, has been given the charge of Director General, Prisons, in addition to his present duties, according to an official order.

Arshinder Singh Chawla has been posted as Director General of Police, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau against a vacant post.

Kalaramchandran has been given the posting of Director, Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban, Karnal, while C S Rao has been posted as Additional Director General of Police, Human Rights and Litigation. PTI CHS KSS KSS