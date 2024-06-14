Haryana fully prepared to implement three new criminal laws from Jul 1: Chief secretary

Chandigarh, Jun 14 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad on Friday said the state government is fully prepared to implement the three new criminal laws in the state from July 1.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshaya Adhiniyam, 2023 were notified on December 25, 2023. They will come into effect on July 1.

The laws will replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

Earlier in the day, Prasad attended via video conference a meeting chaired by the Union home secretary to review the preparedness for the implementation of the three laws in the country, according to an official statement.

Prasad said the Haryana government is fully prepared to implement the laws in the state.

During the meeting, Prasad emphasised the state government's commitment to ensure a smooth transition to the new legal framework. He said the Haryana government will organise functions at all police stations to acquaint the public with the new laws.

Approximately, 12,759 police personnel, including investigating officers, 250 law officers and several prison officers have been trained to handle the changes effectively, he said.

Meanwhile, he said all jails within the state possess appropriate and adequate technical infrastructure, with around 300 desktops readily available.

Recognising the importance of virtual court proceedings, the department has already installed 149 video conferencing systems across jails and Court complexes and will be procuring 178 more, he said.

This allows for a significant portion of prisoner appearances to be conducted virtually, reducing unnecessary transportation and improving efficiency.

Prasad said the department has successfully implemented e-prisons software in all jails across the state as well which will facilitate electronic submission of custody certificates directly to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh.

Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur, DGP Prisons Mohd Akil and other senior officers of Home, Prisons and Law and Legislative Departments were also present in the meeting. PTI SUN RHL