Haryana: Gang behind fake HSSC website busted, main conspirator arrested from Gorakhpur

Chandigarh, Jun 6 (PTI) The Haryana Police has arrested the key person behind a cyber racket that targeted job aspirants through a fake Haryana Staff Selection Commission website, an officer said on Friday.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Haryana, Sumita Misra, said the man, whose name was not revealed, operated the fraudulent portal he created. He was arrested from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, she said.

In all, six people are currently in police custody, four from Gorakhpur, one from Kurukshetra, and one from Fatehabad, in connection with the scam, she said.

Misra said the gang used a fake website designed to mimic the official portal of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) for CET 2025 registration.

The site was hosted on a third-party domain and used for collecting money from unsuspecting candidates via QR codes in registration fees, she said.

After the scam was detected, the HSSC filed a complaint at Sector-5 Police Station, Panchkula, and the fake website was removed from Google and the QR code deactivated, she said.

According to an official statement, around 77 candidates were duped of approximately Rs 22,530 through the scam.

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Srishti Gupta, who is leading the investigation, said, "We advise all candidates to use only official websites with a 'gov.in' domain and avoid making payments through QR codes or UPI IDs. Anyone caught exploiting the aspirations of our youth will face strict legal consequences." She added, "If any candidate comes across suspicious links or payment requests, they should immediately report the matter to the nearest police station or the cyber crime helpline." The team worked under direct provision of Haryana Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj.