Haryana gang member held in Thane over theft on trains; Rs 12 lakh jewellery recovered

Thane, Feb 26 (PTI) A member of a Haryana-based gang that steals from passengers on long-distance trains was arrested from Thane and valuables worth about Rs 12 lakh were recovered from him, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrest came on a complaint by a Pune resident, whose gold ornaments were stolen from his bag between Vapi and Vasai road stations, on the outskirts of Mumbai, during his journey on the Veraval Express on February 2.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case and launched a probe, said, senior crime branch inspector Vijay Khedkar.

After working on various leads, GRP arrested a member of a Haryana gang, which targeted train passengers, from near the ST stand close to Thane railway station on Monday, he said.

The official said police recovered 178 grams of jewellery worth Rs 11.7 lakh from the gang member. Police are yet to share his name and age.

Efforts are underway to track down the other gang members, the official added. PTI COR NR