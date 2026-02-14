Haryana: Gangster arrested after encounter in Hisar

Hisar, Feb 14 (PTI) A gangster was arrested following a brief exchange of gunfire with the police in Peerawali village here, police said on Saturday.

Pawan alias Musa sustained a bullet injury in his leg after the encounter and was admitted to the civil hospital, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid in the area on Friday night.

Upon noticing the police team, Pawan opened fire at them, which hit the bulletproof jackets of two cops.

In the retaliatory action of the police, Pawan sustained a bullet injury.

Pawan has over 25 cases registered against him in Hisar and other cities and states for various crimes, the police said, adding that they seized the weapon used in the crime from the accused. PTI COR CHS SMV SMV MPL MPL