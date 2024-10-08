Haryana gets 13 women MLAs

Chandigarh, Oct 8 (PTI) Thirteen woman candidates have been elected to the 90-member Haryana assembly, according to state election results declared on Tuesday.

During the 2019 assembly polls, eight women candidates were elected as MLAs.

A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 Independents and 101 women, were in the fray in the October 5 polls.

Five women candidates of the BJP and seven candidates of the Congress won.

Independent candidate Savitri Jindal won the Hisar assembly seat. She defeated Congress' Ram Niwas Rara by a margin of 18,941 votes. Jindal is the mother of BJP's Kurukshetra MP and industrialist Naveen Jindal.

BJP nominee Shakti Rani Sharma won the Kalka seat while Krishna Gahlawat won the Rai assembly segment.

BJP nominee Shruti Choudhary, who is the daughter of BJP MP Kiran Choudhary, won the Tosham seat, while party candidate Arti Singh Ran who is the daughter of Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, won the Ateli seat.

Kiran Choudhary, the daughter-in-law of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal, switched from the Congress to the BJP in June this year.

BJP's Bimla Chaudhary won the Pataudi assembly seat.

Among the Congress candidates, wrestler Vinesh Phogat won the Julana assembly segment while former minister and Congress nominee Geeta Bhukkal retained the Jhajjar seat.

Shalley Chaudhary won the Naraingarh seat while Shakuntla Khatak won the Kalanaur seat.

Pooja won the Mulana assembly segment while Renu Bala won the Sadhaura seat.

Congress nominee Manu Choudhry won the Nangal Chaudhary seat. PTI CHS RT