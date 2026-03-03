Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar extends Holi greetings to people

Chandigarh, Mar 3 (PTI) Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Tuesday extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state and the nation on the joyous occasion of Holi.

In his message, Governor Ghosh said that Holi, the festival of colours, symbolises happiness, harmony, renewal of relationships and the triumph of goodwill over negativity.

He noted that the festival reflects India's rich cultural heritage and strengthens the bonds of brotherhood and mutual respect among people from diverse backgrounds.

Ghosh urged citizens to celebrate the festival with the spirit of unity in diversity and peaceful coexistence, which form the foundation of the country's democratic and social values.

He emphasised that festivals such as Holi provide an opportunity to rise above differences and reinforce collective commitment towards social harmony and national integration.

The governor also appealed to the people to celebrate Holi responsibly by promoting kindness, inclusiveness and respect for others while ensuring safety and environmental consciousness during the festivities.

He expressed the hope that the vibrant festival would bring prosperity, good health and happiness to every household, and further strengthen the spirit of togetherness across Haryana and the entire country.