Haryana governor, CM Saini greet people on Raksha Bandhan

Chandigarh: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday.

The festival, which falls on the last day of the holy Hindu month of Sawan, is marked by the practice of sisters tying a 'rakhi' on the wrist of their brothers.

In a post in Hindi on X, Dattatreya said extended warm wishes on the "auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan." May this festival strengthen our relationships and strengthen the bond of love, affection and trust, he said.

Saini and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann also greeted people on the occasion.

Saini said the festival is dedicated to the unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother.

Mann said the festival celebrates the sacred bond of love, care and protection between brothers and sisters.

Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Partap Singh Bajwa also greeted people.