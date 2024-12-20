Haryana governor expresses grief at 'visionary leader' OP Chautala's passing

Chandigarh, Dec 20 (PTI) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday expressed grief at the passing of former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala and said he was a visionary leader who dedicated his life to the service of the state's people.

Chautala, who headed the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), passed away in Gurugram. He was 89.

An INLD spokesperson said Chautala had hiccups in the morning and collapsed in his house. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

In his condolence message, Dattatreya described Chautala as a seasoned politician and a visionary leader who dedicated his life to the service of the people of Haryana.

"Om Prakash Chautala ji's contributions to the development of Haryana and his commitment to the welfare of its people, particularly the 'kisan (farmers)', will always be remembered. His demise is a great loss to the state and its people," an official statement quoted the governor as saying.

Sharing his personal experience with Chautala, he added, "When I was Union urban development minister, Chautala ji was the chief minister of Haryana. He met me regarding the development of NCR (National Capital Region). During the meeting of NCR Development Board, Chautala ji, who was also a member, used to share his valuable insights and vision about the region's all-round development." "Despite his age, Chautala ji was active in public life. Only recently, I met his son Abhay Chautala ji at Raj Bhavan. I inquired about Chautala ji's health and conveyed my best wishes to him," Dattatreya said.

The governor spoke to Abhay Singh Chautala over phone and extended his condolences to the family.

"May the departed soul rest in eternal peace," Dattatreya said.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said Chautala's contribution to the state's political landscape would always be remembered.

According to an official statement in the evening, the chief minister said Chautala's personality was a reflection of simplicity and resilience.

He was a visionary leader who initiated numerous schemes for rural development, education and infrastructure improvement. PTI SUN SZM SZM