Haryana governor inaugurates Saras and Crafts Mela in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, Nov 15 (PTI) Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Saturday inaugurated the Saras and Crafts Mela in Kurukshetra amid resonant sounds of conch shells, marking the launch of the International Gita Mahotsav-2025.

At the Saras and Crafts Mela, artistes and craftsmen from across the country showcased the rich cultural heritage of their respective states.

Keeping with tradition, the governor lit a ceremonial lamp on the sacred banks of Brahmasarovar to mark the launch of the fair. He also paid his respects by offering flowers to a copy of the Bhagavad Gita before visiting the various stalls.

Ghosh said the International Gita Mahotsav 2025 will be held from November 15 to December 5, with the main events running from November 24 to December 1.

The key attractions of the festival will include a Sant Sammelan, Deepotsav, Gita Seminar, and Global Gita Path, designed to inspire the younger generation and offer a deep engagement with India's ancient cultural heritage.

Addressing the gathering, Ghosh spoke on the enduring relevance of Lord Krishna's teachings.

Lord Krishna imparted the knowledge of the Gita to Arjuna thousands of years ago, which remains as significant today as it was then, he said.

Ghosh said the message of the Gita will continue to inspire generations. He added that the festivities linked to the Gita Mahotsav officially began with the inauguration of the Saras Mela.

Highlighting the wide appeal of the event, the governor said that people from across India and abroad will attend the International Gita Mahotsav 2025, with huge participation.

Artistes, craftsmen, artisans, and members of self-help groups from various states have also joined the festival. He emphasized that the fair provides both employment opportunities and a platform to experience India's diverse culture.

"This is a historic occasion for all of us. The grand opening of the Saras and Crafts Mela will be especially meaningful for the artisans. On the sacred banks of Brahmasarovar, millions of tourists will witness the craftsmanship of artisans from across the country alongside self-help group members on a single platform. This spectacle promises to be unique and mesmerizing," the governor said.

During the event, the governor interacted with performers, including the Dhol-Nangada party, acrobatic artists, dancers, and the Been party. He also visited stalls to learn about the craftsmanship and initiatives of self-help groups, highly appreciating the quality of handmade products on display.