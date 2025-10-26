Haryana governor meets deceased ASI's family, announces Rs 2.5 lakh for elder daughter's education

Chandigarh, Oct 26 (PTI) Haryana Governor Aseem Kumar Ghosh on Sunday visited the residence of Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar, who allegedly shot himself dead on October 14, at Julana in Jind district, officials said.

After offering condolences to the ASI's mother, Indravati, and wife, Santosh, the governor announced a financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh for the education of the elder daughter of the deceased, an official statement said.

Ghosh said that as the head of the state, he was pained by the loss of two of its ‘sons’ – IPS Y Puran Kumar and ASI Sandeep Kumar.

With the passing of Sandeep Kumar, the society has lost a hardworking, honest and dedicated individual, while the police department suffered an irreparable loss, said Ghosh, who was accompanied by his wife, Mitra Ghosh.

Sandeep Kumar, who was posted with the cyber cell in Rohtak, allegedly shot himself dead on October 14.

He left behind a 'final note' that levelled corruption allegations against late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who also served in the same district.

Puran Kumar, 52, shot himself dead in his Chandigarh residence on October 7. PTI CHS ARI