Haryana governor urges students to be innovative, promote new ideas

Chandigarh, Apr 20 (PTI) Students should be innovative and promote new ideas as innovation will pave the path for employment, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has said.

Speaking as the chief guest at the golden jubilee celebration of Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak on Saturday, he also called the National Education Policy a "game changer".

Congratulating the Maharshi Dayanand University family on completing 50 years, the governor -- who holds the office of its chancellor -- said the golden jubilee was a proud milestone in the university's journey.

He said students should foster a culture of innovation, calling it the true key to creating future employment opportunities.

He appealed to students and staff members to carry forward the legacy of excellence and be inspired by the values and vision of Maharshi Dayananda Saraswati, who the university is named after.

Calling the National Education Policy a game changer, Dattatreya emphasised the need for swift its implementation.

According to an official statement, the governor appreciated the university's progress and noted that its alumni had earned recognition in various fields.

He praised the efforts of the vice-chancellor and his team in strengthening the university's future.

The governor inaugurated a new cafeteria and released a souvenir and the quarterly newsletter. He also unveiled the university's golden jubilee logo and the alumni website.

An exhibition was organised to showcase the university's achievements.

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda praised the university's 50-year journey and said it was an honour to be associated with an institution named after a visionary such as Maharshi Dayananda Saraswati, who showed the world how to live a meaningful life.

Vice-Chancellor Rajbir Singh said the 50th foundation day marked an important moment in the university's journey.

He said the university had been constantly setting new benchmarks in research, education, sports and cultural activities. PTI SUN SZM SZM