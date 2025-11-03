Haryana governor's discretionary grant increased to Rs 8 crore from Rs 6 crore per fiscal

Chandigarh, Nov 3 (PTI) The Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to enhance the limit of the discretionary grant of the state's Governor from Rs 6 crore to Rs 8 crore each fiscal, effective from the financial year 2025-26.

The enhancement in the discretionary grant was approved in view of the growing number of petitions received from the poor and weaker sections of society seeking financial assistance, particularly for medical treatment and educational needs, an official statement said.

The previous enhancement of the grant was made in 2014-15, when the limit was raised from Rs 3 crore to Rs 6 crore per annum.

The cabinet meeting here was chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.